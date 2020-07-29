Man accused of drug deal rape found not guilty

NOT GUILTY: The 22-year-old was able to walk free from the courtroom once the verdict was finalised. Picture: contributed

THE Southern Downs man accused of raping a woman during a drug deal has been acquitted of all charges.

It was alleged Riki James Kennedy, 22, indecently touched and raped a young woman in her Stanthorpe home after supplying her with marijuana.

In his own testimony, Mr Kennedy told the Warwick District Court it was there was only one brief and consensual sexual encounter after the deal.

The court was told that during initial police interviews in November 2017, the pair lied about the reason for their meeting, both to deny drug use and avoid the 22-year-old’s partner finding out about any sexual contact.

While both parties fully disclosed their drug use during the trial, Judge Dennis Lynch told the court he found too many other discrepancies in the woman’s allegations to convict Mr Kennedy.

“I conclude the number and nature of the lies she told, the inconsistencies as to important details, her behaviour in altering the scene … and the evidence of the defendant significantly undermine her credibility,” Judge Lynch said.

Mr Kennedy was acquitted of two counts each of rape and sexual assault, and walked free from the courtroom once the verdict was finalised.

In May last year, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of supplying marijuana in relation to the drug deal.

For this, Kennedy was fined $350 and a conviction was not recorded.