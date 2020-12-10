Man accused of indecent treatment, rape of Mackay child

A Mackay man is charged with 10 child sex offences allegedly committed between June and October 2020

AN OLDER man is accused of abusing a young child who he later raped in the Mackay region.

The offending allegedly began mid this year.

The man, aged in his 60s, allegedly indecently dealt with the child, who is aged under 12, six times between late June and mid October in a suburb fringing Mackay city.

It is alleged his offending escalated and he is accused of rape on the same date as the last charge for indecent treatment.

Two days after the rape allegation, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of possessing child abuse material.

He appeared in court for the first time on October 13 this year and was granted bail on strict conditions including no contact with any person under the age of 18 years except to obtain the necessities of life.

His bail conditions also included no contact with the child, avoiding a certain street, twice weekly reporting and residential orders.

He is charged with seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 (take photograph etc), two counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of rape.

The man, who is charged with a prescribed sexual offence, cannot be identified under Queensland law until he is committed to stand trial in the district court and only then if it will not identify the child.

The case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday when prosecutors sought more time to compile the brief of evidence.

The brief was due on November 24, however that date was extended until February 19.

The case will be mentioned again in March.