Man accused of killing Gympie father-of-five to face court

Frances Klein
17th Aug 2020 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father's Day last year is facing Gympie court today.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged brutal daylight stabbing at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St on September 1 last year.

 

TRAGIC LOSS: Tylor Bell (pictured with partner Jess Hannaford and children Seth, Deacon, Ty, Zaiden and Lilas - not in order) was the victim of a horrific stabbing in Gympie on Father's Day.
Mr Bell died from his injuries in Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday, September 8.

The Gympie man is also accused of possessing a knife in public on the same day as the alleged murder, and possessing a knife in public the day before, on August 31, as well as an explosives charge.

Mr Smart appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on June 25 when the matter was adjourned to today.

He remains in custody.

