ON TRIAL: A Stanthorpe man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting and raping a woman in her home during a drug deal. Picture: contributed
News

Man accused of raping woman during drug deal

Jessica Paul
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN accused of raping a woman during a drug deal at her home has pleaded not guilty.

Riki James Kennedy allegedly sexually assaulted and raped the woman at her Stanthorpe home in November 2017, the Warwick District Court heard today.

It is alleged that after giving her the drugs, the 22-year-old touched her indecently before raping her.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty to two counts each of sexual assault and rape.

In May last year, he pleaded guilty to supplying his alleged victim the drugs on the day of the alleged incident.

The 22-year-old appeared in court this morning dressed in a suit.

Today’s proceedings were set to include a three-hour taped recording of the woman’s testimony, followed by Kennedy’s initial police interview.

Kennedy’s long-term partner, two of the woman’s friends, and several police and forensic medical officers will also give evidence during the case.

The trial will continue in Warwick District Court tomorrow.

