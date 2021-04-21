Man accused of setting mum of three alight, killing her

The estranged partner of a mother of three who was found dead with burn injuries in the backyard of a Gold Coast property has been charged with her murder.

Police will allege that Brian Johnston killed Kelly Wilkinson, 27, and had set her alight.

He was charged with murder last night and is due to front Southport Magistrates Court today. Johnston spent the day under police guard in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after being found two blocks away from Ms Wilkinson's Arundel home in a "semi-conscious" state. The 35-year-old was last night in a serious condition with burns to his hands and airways.

Neighbours alerted police at 6.40am yesterday after hearing "raised voices" and a commotion at the Spikes Ct property at Arundel.

Police found Ms Wilkinson dead in the back yard.

Ms Wilkinson's family created a fundraising page, saying they were trying to support her children and prepare for funeral costs.

Prior to the murder charge yesterday, Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said police were following the line of inquiry that "the male person that we located and the deceased female person were known to each other and potentially in a previous relationship … It's obviously a very confronting scene."

Insp Ahearn would not comment on whether the man had previously been flagged for domestic ­violence.

The Arundel street was a cordoned-off crime scene yesterday as officers conducted an "exhaustive forensic examination".

Detectives, forensic officers, police and SES volunteers canvassed the area in search of any evidence.

Insp Ahearn would not elaborate on whether Ms Wilkinson suffered other ­injuries.

"I can't go into too much detail about that other than I can say that she has burns," he said. "It was evident she had burn injuries when the forensic officers got to the scene.

"Again, our forensic specialists are on scene and the examination of that scene is going to take some time and once that's done we'll have a better indication of the nature of her injuries."

Police were also investigating whether they had dealt with any incidents at the residence before, he said.

Tributes were flowing for Ms Wilkinson late last night.

"Will always remember you as being the funniest person ever. So tragic beyond words," one person wrote.

Another said: "Rest in peace you beautiful soul."

Arundel State School, where at least one of Ms Wilkinson's children attended, sent a letter to parents about the death, offering counselling.

"Many of you will be aware a tragic event has occurred today and we are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a parent in our school community," principal Landon Dare wrote.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

"I know you and your children will share in our shock and sadness by the enormity of this situation …"

Fred Davies, who has lived in Spikes Ct for 20 years, said he was shocked and "perplexed to why it would happen".

"I left at about 6.15am to take my step daughter to the hospital for an operation. I came home and the street's blocked off and I'm just going 'What's going on here?'," he said.

"I have no idea who it is, what's happened, but to see this many police here obviously something pretty traumatic has happened."

