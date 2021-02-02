Man accused of sex act involving dog

A Sydney man remains behind bars facing charges of engaging in an act of bestiality with a dog and possessing child abuse material after he was arrested in a quiet street in the city's north shore last month.

Ohrin Banas was arrested at his Lane Cove home by police officers last month as he became the 17th arrest in a national investigation into an online child abuse network spanning the country.

Operation Arkstone, an Australian Federal Police taskforce, was launched in early 2020 and has so far laid more than 830 charges against various defendents removed 46 child victims from harm's way.

Ohrin Banas, 26, of Lane Cove became the 17th person arrested as part of the Australian Federal Police's Operation Arkstone. Picture: AFP

The arrest of a man on the Central Coast last February has led detectives to 17 men, including 11 in NSW, in the months since his electronic devices were seized and analysed.

Mr Banas was arrested on January 14 as the latest alleged member of an online network creating and sharing horrific child abuse material.

Police will allege in court the 26-year-old had depraved files on his mobile phone when detectives seized it upon his arrest.

Police approach Mr Banas’s home last month. Picture: AFP

A dog that was allegedly sexually abused was also removed from the home on the quaint cul-de-sac of Murralah Place on Sydney's leafy north shore.

Documents tendered to Hornsby Local Court allege the offending took place between December 12 and the day of his arrest.

Footage from the arrest shows a heavy police presence approaching the single-storey brick home before leading a handcuffed Mr Banas outside and into the back of a waiting police car.

He faces three counts of controlling or possessing child abuse material, two counts of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, and one count of bestiality and committing an act of indecency respectively.

Detectives began analysis of his mobile phone soon after his arrest. Picture: NSW Police

The maximum penalty for these offences if Banas is arrested is 15 years imprisonment.

Mr Banas, a labourer, has been in custody since his arrest and was due to appear before Hornsby Local Court on Tuesday on unrelated offences.

He will next appear in court over the bestiality and child abuse charges on March 10.

Investigations under Operation Arkstone continue.

Originally published as Man accused of sex act involving dog