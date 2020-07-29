Menu
ON TRIAL: The 72-year-old man pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecently treating his stepdaughter. Picture: contributed
Man accused of sexually abusing stepdaughter

Jessica Paul
29th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his young stepdaughter has pleaded not guilty.

The 72-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of indecently touched the girl on dates between May 1986 and January 1993, the Warwick District Court was told.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said the alleged offending took place within the family’s Southern Downs home while the man was one of the girl’s primary carers.

The 72-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges of the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He appeared in court today dressed in a suit, and had a family member supporting him from the back of the courtroom.

The man’s alleged victim was the first witness to testify in today’s proceedings, and would be followed by her sister.

Her brother, mother, and a police officer are also expected to give evidence.

The trial will continue in Warwick District Court tomorrow.

Warwick Daily News

