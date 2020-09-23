Menu
IN COURT: The man appeared in Warwick District Court this morning. Picture: contributed
Man accused of trying to rape friend pleads not guilty

Jessica Paul
23rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A WARWICK man accused of breaking into his long-term friend’s home and then attempting to rape her has pleaded not guilty.

The man allegedly forced his way into the woman’s Warwick home and tried to rape her while she was asleep in the early hours of the morning on November 6, 2018.

The Warwick District Court heard the pair were friends for almost 20 years prior to the alleged incident.

The man pleaded not guilty to one count each of burglary with intent to commit an indictable offence and attempted rape.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court the woman allegedly woke up to the defendant, who she initially thought to be her partner, on top of her and touching her genital area.

The defence will allege the complainant was awake and consented to any sexual activity.

Today’s proceedings centred around the complainant’s testimony, given via videolink from another area of the courthouse.

The defendant was supported by two family members from the back of the courtroom.

He will remain on bail until Judge Nicole Kefford retires to consider her verdict.

The trial is set to continue in Warwick District Court today.

