Man airlifted to Roma Hospital after quad bike crash

Georgie Adams
7th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
A man in his sixties was airlifted to Roma Hospital with significant injuries following a quad bike incident on a private property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called at 11.17am today with reports of a quad bike accident on a private property in Clara Creek, about 55 kilometres north of Morven.

"The man suffered significant chest, shoulder and pelvic injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"But was airlifted in a stable condition."

