Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour

SHOTS FIRED: A 41yo man has been taken into custody over the alleged incident outside Stanthorpe. Picture: Kristen Camp / iStock

A man has been taken into police custody after allegedly shooting a firearm during a dispute with his neighbour outside Stanthorpe.

NSW Police were called to a Stanthorpe St home at Liston at about 11am on Monday, following reports of gunfire during an argument between a 41-year-old man and another of the street's residents.

Police will allege one of the men produced a firearm during the dispute and fired twice, then left the scene a short time afterwards.

No injuries were reported.

A NSW Police Force spokeswoman said the Liston man was located and arrested at about midday, and police had since established a crime scene on Stanthorpe St.

The 41-year-old was taken to Tenterfield Police Station and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

No charges have been laid at this stage.