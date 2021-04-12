Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour
A man has been taken into police custody after allegedly shooting a firearm during a dispute with his neighbour outside Stanthorpe.
NSW Police were called to a Stanthorpe St home at Liston at about 11am on Monday, following reports of gunfire during an argument between a 41-year-old man and another of the street's residents.
Police will allege one of the men produced a firearm during the dispute and fired twice, then left the scene a short time afterwards.
No injuries were reported.
A NSW Police Force spokeswoman said the Liston man was located and arrested at about midday, and police had since established a crime scene on Stanthorpe St.
The 41-year-old was taken to Tenterfield Police Station and is currently assisting police with inquiries.
No charges have been laid at this stage.