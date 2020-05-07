Menu
A Caboolture South man will face court after allegedly pointing a gun at police from the window of an alleged stolen car.
Crime

Man allegedly flashes gun at police in dramatic pursuit

by Sunshine Coast Daily
7th May 2020 6:20 AM
A CABOOLTURE South man has been charged with a number of offences after allegedly pointing a gun at police during a dramatic pursuit yesterday at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast.

Police attempted to intercept an alleged stolen car at Del Rossa Rd, in Caboolture, about 10am before it allegedly evaded police and travelled west along the D'Aguilar Highway towards Woodford.

Police allege the driver then produced a gun and pointed it through the window at police.

The driver allegedly then drove the car off-road into forestry, abandoned the car and fled on foot.

About 2.30pm, the man was found at a near-by rural property and arrested.

A 30-year-old Caboolture South man has been charged with evading police, driving without a license, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a short firearm in public and possessing explosive, and three counts of serious assault of a police officer while armed with a weapon.

He is due to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

caboolture magistrates court caboolture south queensland police scd crime unlawful use wamuran
