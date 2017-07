A 19-year-old Warwick man who twice kicked a sign at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club early Saturday will face court next month.

Warwick police said on two different occasions, the man allegedly kicked a sign causing damage around 1am Saturday.

"He got into an altercation and yelled obscenities,” police said.

"The man has been charged with public nuisance and wilful damage and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 2.