Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son to death with a hammer in a horrifying incident in the US.
A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son to death with a hammer in a horrifying incident in the US.
Crime

Man allegedly kills gf’s son with hammer

by Amanda Woods, New York Post
20th Mar 2021 10:59 AM

A man arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 7-year-old son to death with a hammer in West Virginia told authorities he "just lost it," according to police.

Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, allegedly carried out the deadly assault around 2:45am. Thursday inside an apartment complex in the city of Beckley, authorities said.

When cops arrived, they found a hammer covered in what appeared to be blood on the living room floor, WSAZ reported.

They discovered the young boy's body lying on the couch with extreme trauma to the left side of his head.

"I just lost it," Thompson allegedly told police, according to the local report.

The criminal complaint states detectives believe he was bludgeoned with the hammer.

The boy's 24-year-old mother, identified by the outlet as Felicia Brown, was found at a neighbour's house bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds to her face, cops said.

She was hospitalised in critical condition.

A broken knife was also recovered inside the home, the outlet reported.

Thompson was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.

He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail pending his arraignment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission

Originally published as Man allegedly kills gf's son with hammer

crime domestic violence murder

Just In

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt
    • 20th Mar 2021 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Premium Content Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Business The project is expected to extend the life of sandstone mining in the region, and result in a 90,000t per annum production increase.

        50+ photos from day one of the 2021 Warwick Show

        Premium Content 50+ photos from day one of the 2021 Warwick Show

        Rural GALLERY: Pet parades, sideshow alley and more! All the action from the opening day...

        YOUNG AND OLD: Warwick cattle competitors showcase farm legacy

        Premium Content YOUNG AND OLD: Warwick cattle competitors showcase farm...

        News From ages 22 to 102, Warwick Show cattle entrants come from a love of the industry...

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires