Man alleges he was threatened with machete and knives

21st May 2017 10:32 AM
Police are investigating
Police are investigating Scott Powick

POLICE are investigating after a home was broken into and a man assaulted early this morning in Goondiwindi.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.25am, three men forcibly entered the residence on Marshall Street carrying a machete and two knives.

The 44-year-old male resident was threatened with the machete and a search of the home was performed by the men.

The three men left the address a short time later with a number of items of property including a sum of cash.

The resident received minor injuries to his hand as a result of the incident.

Topics:  assault goondiwindi goondiwindi police knives machete police warwick

