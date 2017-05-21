Man alleges he was threatened with machete and knives

POLICE are investigating after a home was broken into and a man assaulted early this morning in Goondiwindi.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.25am, three men forcibly entered the residence on Marshall Street carrying a machete and two knives.

The 44-year-old male resident was threatened with the machete and a search of the home was performed by the men.

The three men left the address a short time later with a number of items of property including a sum of cash.

The resident received minor injuries to his hand as a result of the incident.