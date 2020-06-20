Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about councillor decisions, as they prepare to finalise the budget.

        DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        premium_icon DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        News FIND out what easing restrictions mean for the Southern Downs and its many...

        Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        Rural Continued travel restrictions post-pandemic could cripple Southern Downs producers’...

        Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        premium_icon Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        Sport Warwick and District rugby league players have been given a second chance to play...