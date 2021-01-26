Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a goat while out bushwalking, with three ambulance crews responding to the incident.
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a goat while out bushwalking, with three ambulance crews responding to the incident.
News

Man attacked by goat in ‘bizarre’ incident

by Emily Cosenza
26th Jan 2021 11:07 AM

A man has been taken to hospital after he was charged by a goat while bushwalking in NSW.

Three ambulances responded to the incident near the Knapsack Viaduct at Glenbrook, in the lower Blue Mountains, about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a knee injury after being charged by the goat.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

David Patterson from NSW Ambulance said paramedics attended "quite a few" jobs involving animals but responding to a goat attack was one of the "more bizarre" call outs.

"These types of jobs can be quite challenging for paramedics and other emergency services, especially with the possibility of an angry animal lurking in the area," he said. 

"Paramedics need to be able to get to the patient quickly, but also have to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk."

Originally published as Man attacked by goat in 'bizarre' incident

animal attack animals goats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Warwick man was outraged after being dumped just hours after giving his girlfriend an extravagant gift.

        Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        Premium Content Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        News Southern Downs hero celebrated with Australia Day honours after 50 years of...

        Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        Premium Content Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        News A Southern Downs facility faces a review, following disgusting behaviour by...

        LONG TIME COMING: Eight Mile overpass works to start

        Premium Content LONG TIME COMING: Eight Mile overpass works to start

        News ‘There’s been plenty of people who put their heart and soul into this who will...