Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
News

Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        Crime Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party went ahead despite bans in place.

        10+ jobs available in Warwick right now

        premium_icon 10+ jobs available in Warwick right now

        News The coronavirus pandemic means a tougher than usual job market, but some locals...

        • 10th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        premium_icon Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        News BUSINESSES on the Southern Downs hope the Jobkeeper payment will help them stay...

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...