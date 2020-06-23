Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
Crime

Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

by JACOB MILEY
23rd Jun 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been sentenced to nine months prison for a fight that's believed to have started over a cigarette.

Adam Lee Attard, 39, yesterday [MONDAY] pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident near the Probation and Parole office at Burleigh Heads on May 8 last year.

The court heard Attard punched his victim, who he met at the office, three times to the head. The struggle began when Attard was refused a cigarette.

A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.
A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.

Attard was on parole for a 12-month prison term at the time of the assault and was subsequently forced to serve out the remainder of the sentence in custody.

The jail term ended in December last year.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced Attard to nine months' prison wholly suspended.

"I accept the assault was reasonably brief, but it was gratuitous violence, committed by you, a mature man, in the middle of the day," she said.

Originally published as Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

More Stories

court crime gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WE’RE FOR YOU: WDN remains the voice of the community

        WE’RE FOR YOU: WDN remains the voice of the community

        News As many regional papers cease print production, Warwick has an opportunity to ensure local coverage continues.

        ‘IT WAS A LIFE’S WORK’: Drought claims decades-old orchard

        premium_icon ‘IT WAS A LIFE’S WORK’: Drought claims decades-old orchard

        Rural Brutal growing conditions proved too much for this Southern Downs farm, but all...

        BACK IN THE SADDLE: Polocrosse officials wait on response

        premium_icon BACK IN THE SADDLE: Polocrosse officials wait on response

        Sport Morgan Park will be abuzz this weeekend as Warwick’s polocrosse community prepares...

        WIRAC aims to reopen pool by July

        premium_icon WIRAC aims to reopen pool by July

        News Centre manager reveals how they plan to keep swimming safe.