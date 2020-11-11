Menu
BEHIND BARS: The Southern Downs man narrowly avoided a stint in jail. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Crime

Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

Jessica Paul
11th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER being convicted of a child-related offence several years ago, this Southern Downs man has avoided a stint in jail for another five-year string of petty offences.

Kenneth Claude Hicks stole a motorised pushbike from his carer while living with him at Emu Vale, riding from their residence into the Warwick CBD, where he was intercepted by police.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 67-year-old also took a dashcam from that address on the same day, though the stolen property was soon returned to its owner.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Hicks then failed to comply with the reporting requirements of being convicted of a child-related offence on 10 separate occasions between February 2015 and September 2020.

Sgt Wiggan told the court these offences included changing his Southern Downs address multiple times without notifying the authorities, including moving across the NSW border, and owning a mobile phone.

Neither legal party was able to disclose further details about the 67-year-old’s original child-related offending.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client had previously served time in a NSW jail, which was a “traumatic” experience for the now 67-year-old.

Mr Sloane added Hicks was settled near determined to be more co-operative with authorities, and was again working with his carer and medical services to continue his rehabilitation.

Hicks pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failing to comply with reporting requirements and one count each of stealing, giving false or misleading information, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

