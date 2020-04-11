Menu
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Apr 2020 6:45 AM
A MAN has been arrested after threatening to set fire to a house and barricading himself in a garage of a Logan home during a standoff with police yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Mayes Avenue at Kingston just after 6am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"The man has barricaded himself in the downstairs area of the dwelling of the property and allegedly threatened to set fire to the premises," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"The man was not associated with the property.

"After negotiations with police the man has exited the downstairs area of the dwelling and was subsequently arrested by officers."

The criminal investigations unit is continuing investigations into several serious charges.

Originally published as Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

