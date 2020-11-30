Man busted after stealing $3k equipment from shed

BUSTED: Ricky Scot Bradford pleaded guilty in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after his finger prints were at the shed that was missing $3000 in goods. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

AFTER Ricky Scot Bradford broke into a Mt Colliery garden shed and stole more than $3000 in equipment, he tried his luck with a second shed.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the Tannymorel man and two accomplices broke into the property between June 6 and June 29.

Bradford cut the padlock to the garden shed, before loading the stolen goods into a car and trailer.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 36-year-old then tried to increase his windfall of stolen goods.

“They broke into the garden shed initially and then they’ve tried to break into another hut but didn’t get in, but they’ve caused some damage,” Sergeant Wiggan said.

“At the end of the day, about $3000 worth of property was stolen, including chainsaws, cross-cutters, gas bottles, jerry cans and tools.”

Sgt Wiggan said $420 worth of the stolen goods were unable to be recovered.

Lawyer Phil Crook highlighted that his client wasn’t solely responsible for the crime, despite cutting the padlock.

“It was a joint operation; it wasn’t like they were slaves of his,” Mr Crook said.

“They all went in and out of the shed and packed the trailer.

“He’s admitted that he’s cut the padlock off, but it’s just the way it works – he moved this property with the assistance of two other men.”

Bradford pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter and two of failing to appear.

He was fined $1500 and ordered to pay $170 in restitution.

