Man catches monster cod while fishing with mates

Meghan Harris
| 18th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
GIANT CATCH: Mick Kopittke reeled in this 123cm Murray cod on Easter Saturday.
IN ALL the years Mick Kopittke has been fishing, he's never had a catch this big.

Mr Kopittke spent Easter Saturday fishing with friends in Pindari Dam near Goondiwindi.

He is an avid fisher, catching about 70 cod this year alone but his catch on Saturday was his biggest yet.

Mr Kopittke reeled in a Murray cod weighing 24 kilograms and 123 centimetres in length.

It was so big he had to lean over the boat to reel it in as it pulled away.

"When cod see the boat they usually go crazy trying to get away and this is what this one did," he said.

"I didn't realise it was so big until it reached the surface - I was shaking trying to get it in the boat.

"It's the biggest one I've ever seen or caught. It was pretty awesome.

"So many people were coming over to us and taking photos with it."

Mr Kopittke let the fish back into the dam after taking an obligatory photo with it.

"If I catch about 10 cod in a day, I might only keep a small one. The smaller they are the tastier they are anyway," he said.

"I don't generally keep them. I just enjoy fishing with my mates."

