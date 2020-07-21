Menu
Man caught hiding in boot at Southern Downs border crossing

21st Jul 2020 3:58 PM
A MAN has been fined after trying to enter Queensland through a Southern Downs town while hiding in a car boot.

Officers intercepted the vehicle on Border St, Wallangarra about 6.45pm on Sunday and found the 41-year-old NSW man.

He was fined $4003 for attempting to enter Queensland without a border declaration pass, in breach of the Queensland COVID-19 border direction.

Two women, aged 28 and 29, were also in the vehicle at the time.

All three people were refused entry to Queensland.

Since noon on Friday, July 3, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

