Man charged after drugs, thousands in cash seized

A STANTHORPE man has been charged with drug trafficking after a police raid.

Stanthorpe Acting officer-in-charge Tim Dachs said detectives from Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi executed search warrants in the Stanthorpe Police Division last week.

"As a result of these search warrants cannabis and associated items were seized,” Sen Sgt Dachs said.

"Police also seized over ten thousand dollars in cash.

He said a 31-year-old Stanthorpe man was charged with trafficking cannabis.

He was granted bail and is due to face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in late May.

"Police welcome any information in relation to suspects supplying and trafficking in any kind unlawful drug,” Sen Sgt Dachs said.

"Information can be given at the police station or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”