Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
News

Man charged after “gel blasters”, drugs, taser, found

Holly Cormack
7th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN faces court after police located a stolen vehicle, firearms, a taser, and drugs at a Murwillumbah property last Thursday.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address, where they allegedly located a stolen Subaru Liberty motor vehicle, as well as the prohibited weapons and drugs.

The 28 year-old man has been charged with drug and firearm offences.

Police are reminding people that while gel blasters are legal in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, they are classed as firearms in New South Wales and Victoria and a Firearms Licence is required to possess such an item.

Gel blasters look like real firearms, but shoot water-filled gel pellets rather than bullets.

The arrest is part of Operation Marauder, which is a Tweed Byron Police District Operation focused on stolen motor vehicles, property, drugs and cross border crime.

Enquires are ongoing.

More Stories

gel blasters illegal firearms northern rivers crime tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOUCH AND GO: Season start date in pipeline

        premium_icon TOUCH AND GO: Season start date in pipeline

        Sport Warwick’s largest sporting body could soon see the return of play, with Touch Football organisers meeting to discuss season outlook.

        START YOUR ENGINES: Warwick drags are back on track

        premium_icon START YOUR ENGINES: Warwick drags are back on track

        Motor Sports Warwick Dragway have a full weekend of racing coming up in their first...

        FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s best hairdresser revealed

        premium_icon FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s best hairdresser revealed

        News The community’s votes are in, and one Warwick hairdresser has been declared a cut...

        Easing restrictions give wineries renewed hope for winter

        premium_icon Easing restrictions give wineries renewed hope for winter

        News One Southern Downs winery has already reopened their cellar doors to the community...