Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

25th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with a public nuisance offence. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.  

Making light of the situation, he is then arrested by police. 

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

The Coffs Harbour man who posted the video on Facebook has since deleted the post.
The Coffs Harbour man who posted the video on Facebook has since deleted the post.

WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

More Stories

Show More
arrest coffs harbour coronavirus editors picks nsw police force police prank
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital with head wound

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital with head wound

        News Two cars collided near Junabee last night.

        IN COURT: Full list of people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of people appearing in court today

        News HERE’S a list of everyone due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on March...

        TIME TO MOVE: Tips to keeping fit in isolation

        premium_icon TIME TO MOVE: Tips to keeping fit in isolation

        Sport CORONAVIRUS may have shut gyms down but that doesn’t mean your health and fitness...

        ‘Our business was ripped from underneath us’

        premium_icon ‘Our business was ripped from underneath us’

        News Burgeoning Southern Downs industry has been the latest hit