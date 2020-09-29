Menu
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
Crime

Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

Jessica Lamb
29th Sep 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 6:38 PM
A MAN has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related stabbing in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dundee Dr, Banora Point, about 8pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been stabbed in her leg, abdomen and head.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Kennedy Dr at Tweed Heads West about 6.30pm yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

