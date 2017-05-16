Man charged with drug and weapon possession

POLICE charged a 22-year-old man with multiple drug offences and possession of a knife in a public place after intercepting his car on the New England Hwy at Dalveen last Wednesday.
He was arrested and charged at Stanthorpe watchhouse before being released on bail.
The man is due to appear at the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court later this month.
POLICE charged a 22-year-old man with multiple drug offences and possession of a knife in a public place after intercepting his car on the New England Hwy at Dalveen last Wednesday.