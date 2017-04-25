25°
Man charged over $100,000 Downs stealing spree

Sophie Lester
| 25th Apr 2017 5:19 PM
A Southern Downs man will face court today as police allege he is responsible for a $100,000 stealing spree across the Darling Downs.
A Southern Downs man will face court today as police allege he is responsible for a $100,000 stealing spree across the Darling Downs.

A SOUTHERN Downs man will face court tomorrow as police allege he is responsible for $100,000 in stolen property from across the Darling Downs.

A Deuchar man will front Warwick Magistrates Court charged with 21 offences including burglary, stealing, unlawful entry of motor vehicles and unlicensed driving.

The 27-year-old was intercepted by Warwick police on Agnews Rd at Mt Marshall last night as part of Operation Papa Amethyst which began in early March to target a spike in rural crime. Police have also seized his vehicle.

Police will allege the majority of the offences were committed between February and April.

Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said two search warrants were then carried out in the early hours of this morning.

"We put strategies in place within the operation as result of initial strategies and identified two vehicles of interest," Det Sgt Tamblyn said.

"We located the first vehicle when we intercepted the man at Mt Marshall and the second during the search warrants at Deuchar and Berat."

Police will allege they located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug utensils and a firearm at an address in Phelans Rd at Berat.

As a result of the search warrants, the man's de facto partner, a 31-year-old woman, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The man's 37-year-old brother was also charged with producing and possessing marijuana, possessing drug utensils and unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Both are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on May 24.

Det Sgt Tamblyn said public information spurring from media coverage had assisted police in their investigation.

To report any further information, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  darling downs rural crime darling downs stealing warwick crime warwick magistrates court

