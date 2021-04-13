Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

A 41-year-old man will face court today on a number of serious weapons charges after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with his neighbour near Stanthorpe.

NSW police were called to the scene on Stanthorpe St at Liston at about 11am Monday, following reports of gunfire.

Police will allege the 41-year-old produced a gun during the argument with his neighbour and fired two shots before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

New England police officers established a crime scene on Stanthorpe St, then located and arrested the Liston man about midday.

The 41-year-old was charged on Tuesday with three counts of possessing a firearm and one count each of firing a weapon in a manner likely to injure persons or property, and using, supplying, or acquiring a defaced firearm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tenterfield Local Court on Tuesday.

