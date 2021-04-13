Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW police officers arrested the 41-year-old on Monday afternoon. Picture: file
NSW police officers arrested the 41-year-old on Monday afternoon. Picture: file
Crime

Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

Jessica Paul
13th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 41-year-old man will face court today on a number of serious weapons charges after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with his neighbour near Stanthorpe.

NSW police were called to the scene on Stanthorpe St at Liston at about 11am Monday, following reports of gunfire.

Police will allege the 41-year-old produced a gun during the argument with his neighbour and fired two shots before leaving the scene.

Click here to activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards 

No injuries were reported.

New England police officers established a crime scene on Stanthorpe St, then located and arrested the Liston man about midday.

The 41-year-old was charged on Tuesday with three counts of possessing a firearm and one count each of firing a weapon in a manner likely to injure persons or property, and using, supplying, or acquiring a defaced firearm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tenterfield Local Court on Tuesday.

RELEVANT NEWS:

Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ people

2021 FLU JAB: What you need to know

Mysterious ‘explosion’ sends shockwaves through Warwick

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket After a big opening day of cricket, the state’s rising stars will be back at it again on Tuesday for the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals. WATCH HERE

        Mysterious ‘explosion’ sends shockwaves through Warwick

        Premium Content Mysterious ‘explosion’ sends shockwaves through Warwick

        News "It was the loudest noise I’ve ever heard in my life."

        ‘Full automatic!’: Crazed gunman unleashed 46 rounds of hell

        Premium Content ‘Full automatic!’: Crazed gunman unleashed 46 rounds of hell

        News Harrowing dashcam footage captured the moment on a dirt track

        BRIGHT IDEA: Plans for Warwick sunflower festival move ahead

        Premium Content BRIGHT IDEA: Plans for Warwick sunflower festival move ahead

        News Sunflower growers throw support behind council initiative for ‘iconic’ new tourism...