Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kung Fu granny
Kung Fu granny
Crime

Man charged over samurai sword threats

by Shayla Bulloch
23rd Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly threatened a household of people with a samurai sword in a bizarre incident at Cranbrook.

Police allege the 39-year-old man entered a Charles St home about 2pm on Thursday brandishing a huge samurai sword.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the man allegedly made threats to the people, believed to be known to him, before taking off in a car.

He did not steal anything, and nobody was injured.

Police attended a Bayswater Rd home at Currajong about an hour later where they found and arrested the Condon man over the incident.

He was charged with going armed to cause fear, unlicensed driving, evade police, stealing and contravene a direction

He faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man charged over samurai sword threats

More Stories

armed samurai sword threat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your guide celebrating on the Southern Downs!

        Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        Premium Content Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        News The Warwick man had power tools worth $2000, which were reported stolen the...

        Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Premium Content Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Property Queensland’s regional property market is booming, with 72 locations across the...

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the...