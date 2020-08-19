Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged with assault for squeezing wife’s breast

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN with no criminal history found himself in court for squeezing his wife's breast while masturbating almost 40 years ago.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault on females when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man had been separated from the woman for many years.

Sometime between 1982 and 1983, while they were married, he squeezed her breast without consent while masturbating, the court heard.

The court heard the pair had a "volatile" relationship.

The man had significant mental health issues, including a schizophrenic, depressive-type illness, defence lawyer Travis George told the court.

The man had run a produce company before being placed on a disability pension.

"He would be a vulnerable person if he was imprisoned," Mr George said.

In a call between the defendant and his former partner, he had been openly apologetic, although his apology had not been specific to the incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he noted the man's significant health issues.

"The court treats these matters as very serious," he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault breast court fccourt fccrime wife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Premium Content Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Environment THE council has put forward a plan to create a formal water alliance with several neighbouring councils, including one south of the border.

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Council calls for water plan to unlock $1b future growth

        Premium Content Council calls for water plan to unlock $1b future growth

        Council News The move could help unlock $1 billion in untapped development

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Thieves steal $10K worth of jewellery and family heirlooms

        Premium Content Thieves steal $10K worth of jewellery and family heirlooms

        Crime A woman asked for help to recover three generations of jewellery

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites