Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Premium Content BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Crime From dildo thieves to toilet cloggers, here are the court stories that raised an eyebrow or two.

        Shopper brawls at Rose City, gets shirtless at Hungry Jack’s

        Premium Content Shopper brawls at Rose City, gets shirtless at Hungry Jack’s

        News The Warwick woman, who is on parole for a stabbing, also kicked in a love rival’s...

        Angst of border lockout to ease with new gates

        Premium Content Angst of border lockout to ease with new gates

        Council News People power wins again as further border passes to be installed on the Southern...

        SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

        Premium Content SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

        News The Southern Downs could be in for a late touch of white winter, with experts...