Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man charged with murder after body of girl, 4, found at home
Man charged with murder after body of girl, 4, found at home
Crime

Man charged with murder after girl, 4, found dead

by Kate Kyriacou, Danielle O’Neal
26th May 2020 4:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a young girl at her home in Brisbane's east.

The girl, 4, was found dead in her Cannon Hill home Monday morning and could have been that way for some time.

The 43-year-old man has been denied police bail and will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Investigators are working to determine how the little girl died - and when - after a triple-0 call was made from the home in Bent St, Cannon Hill, Monday morning.

 

Police investigate death of four-year-old child at Cannon Hill. Picture: Richard Walker
Police investigate death of four-year-old child at Cannon Hill. Picture: Richard Walker

 

Emergency services first became aware of the tragedy after a call was made to Queensland Ambulance Service shortly after 9am. Police were alerted and arrived at the home soon after.

A statement released by Queensland Police Service said the home was immediately secured as a crime scene.

"A crime scene was immediately declared at the house as investigations commenced into the circumstances leading to the child's death," the statement said.

"The girl's family is assisting police with the investigation," it said.

 

Police at the scene. Picture: Richard Walker
Police at the scene. Picture: Richard Walker

 

Neighbours said there were other children at the house when emergency crews arrived. A large police presence, including up to 10 vehicles and a forensic van, alarmed parents of children at a nearby school.

Parents were sent an email from the school's principal reassuring them the incident was unrelated and to await ­instructions on how to collect their children, with the street cordoned off by police patrols throughout the day.

 

Police set up a crime scene as soon as they arrived. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Police set up a crime scene as soon as they arrived. Picture: Steve Pohlner

 

"Should you hear of this incident through the media, please be assured that there is no reason to be fearful of any threat to the school and your children are safe and are being kept totally unaware of the police presence outside the college," the message said.

Tradesman Trent O'Brien was working at a nearby home when he saw ambulances and police arrive at the Bent St address.

 

Police near the area’s school zone. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Police near the area’s school zone. Picture: Steve Pohlner

 

Mr O'Brien said about five people, including a child in a nappy, appeared to have come from inside the home when paramedics and police arrived.

"There was a lot of police, at least 10," he said.

A resident of a neighbouring home said a family rent the property and have been "relatively quiet" for the time they have lived there.

"I have never heard much from them. It's quite a quiet street … it's a bit of a shock."

 

 

Originally published as Man charged with murder after girl, 4, found dead

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks murder queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TO YOUR DOOR: The best Southern Downs produce delivery

        premium_icon TO YOUR DOOR: The best Southern Downs produce delivery

        News FROM fresh meat to organic veggies — our region has it all and you don’t even have to leave your couch.

        Toolkit gives confidence in future of play

        premium_icon Toolkit gives confidence in future of play

        Sport The return of sports in Warwick is looking more promising, with clear guidelines...

        School’s Anzac service goes virtual

        premium_icon School’s Anzac service goes virtual

        News How one Warwick high school kept their Anzac Day tradition alive despite...

        Virtual hearings could be coming to an end

        premium_icon Virtual hearings could be coming to an end

        News Courthouses across the state are assessing the current practice direction.