Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.
Crime

Man charged with rape of Coast woman

lucy rutherford
16th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the 32-year-old man was arrested at Nundah on Thursday and also charged with drug and weapon matters.

Man goes on drug-fuelled crime spree after jail release

Mum carjacks, assaults 80yo woman after lift home

Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man was wanted for the alleged rape of a 33-year-old woman on September 19 and 20 at Nambour.

The man appeared in court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

alleged rape daren edwards drug and weapons charges sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Premium Content SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Council News ‘If I believe somebody has failed in their job, I will also tell you that you have failed.”

        Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad

        Premium Content Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad

        Crime They were sold bread wrapped in foil instead of drugs

        WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Premium Content WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Travel This new Granite Belt tourism option is making sure furry friends can wine and dine...

        Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Whats On Artists, workshops and more: Find out why this inaugural Warwick event is bringing...