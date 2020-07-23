Menu
A Warwick man has been charged with drug supply. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers
Man charged with supplying drugs after haul seized

Kerri Moore
23rd Jul 2020 5:14 PM
POLICE have made arrests linked to alleged drug supply in Warwick, with two people charged following a raid earlier today.

Clifton police were assisted by the Warwick CIB in executing a search warrant at a Myrtle Ave property at about 11am.

Clifton police Senior Constable Tyson Morris said 465g of marijuana was uncovered in the raid and a number of other items were seized by police.

A 23-year-old Warwick man was charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing marijuana and possessing drug utensils.

A 20-year-old woman was charged with offences related to marijuana and drug utensils.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Warwick Daily News

