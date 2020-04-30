Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
News

Man charged with woman’s DV murder

by Cormac Pearson
30th Apr 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman after she was found dead inside a house in a suburb north of Brisbane.

A crime scene was declared after the 45-year-old woman was found dead in a Narangba house just after 4pm yesterday.

Her body was originally found during a welfare check at an address on Hemlock Court.

The scene was first thought to be non-suspicious but the circumstances of the investigation changed overnight.

Investigations led police to a nearby residence where a 50-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested.

The man was this morning charged with murder (domestic violence offence) and will appear in Pine Rivers Court today.

Originally published as Man charged with woman's DV murder

More Stories

body domestic violence murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Police lives lost need to be a reminder

        premium_icon OPINION: Police lives lost need to be a reminder

        News Why the tragedy in Victoria will stay with us all, writes columnist Andrew Gale.

        OPINION: Is Anzac Day the true Australia Day?

        premium_icon OPINION: Is Anzac Day the true Australia Day?

        News Columnist Tracy Dobie reflects on the importance of the Anzac spirit to our...

        Long wait ahead for Warwick’s league fans

        premium_icon Long wait ahead for Warwick’s league fans

        Rugby League The NRL may be back for good, but organisers say community leagues remain in the...

        Rural towns forgotten in 50KM travel rulings

        premium_icon Rural towns forgotten in 50KM travel rulings

        News Residents slam driving limit, blame city-centric attitudes to easing restrictions.