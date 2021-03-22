Man choked partner ‘infit of rage’

A "VICIOUS" attack left a Queensland woman fearing for her life.

Her abuser, also her partner, held her down and sat on top of her with both hands clasped around her throat and squeezed.

After the attack he confessed in his fit of rage that he would have killed her.

The same man was once at the helm of a men's group offering support, guidance and counsel.

Dwane John Ivey, 51, faced the Townsville District Court on Monday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and choking, suffocation and strangulation.

Crown Prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said Ivey flew into a jealous rage on June 14, 2020, not even relenting when the impact of the strangulation caused her to lose control of her bladder.

"As the (woman) struggled and sought to have him stop by kicking he persisted, she could not breathe and believed she was going to die," he said.

The assault continued with the man grabbing her head and "slamming" it into a cupboard.

Mr Dunkerton said Ivey lost control after he believed his de facto partner of three years said another man's name when he tried to initiate sex.

The woman called her relatives for help and was able to shelter from the attack after locking Ivey out of the house.

While outside Ivey "admitted he was going to kill her" before the victim's relatives punched him in the face, Mr Dunkerton said.

"He told police he choked her because she called out another man's name during sex but later refused to participate in an interview."

Mr Dunkerton told of Ivey's criminal history, saying it showed a pattern of violence including attempting to set fire to a police officer's car and chasing his partner with an iron bar before threatening to shoot her with a gun.

Defence barrister Rowan Pack said his client, a father of nine, had a "difficult" upbringing marred by alcohol abuse where family violence was "normalised".

He said the couple had been drinking heavily on the night.

"He clearly lost control," Mr Pack said.

"My client has very little recollection of the event itself."

Mr Pack said Ivey had a strong work history including working as a groundskeeper, labourer and once ran a men's support group.

Ivey given a head sentence of two years and three months. He will be released on parole on October 15.

Originally published as Man choked partner 'infit of rage'