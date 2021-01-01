Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick
A MAN has been transported to hospital with several injuries after a crash on a major highway near Warwick overnight.
Paramedics were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony at 8.41pm, where the man in his 20s had crashed his motorbike in a single-vehicle accident.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man reported back and shoulder pain at the crash site.
He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.
