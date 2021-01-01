Menu
ON SCENE: The man was transported to Warwick Hospital overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

Jessica Paul
1st Jan 2021 8:00 AM
A MAN has been transported to hospital with several injuries after a crash on a major highway near Warwick overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony at 8.41pm, where the man in his 20s had crashed his motorbike in a single-vehicle accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man reported back and shoulder pain at the crash site.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

