Man crashes near Warwick at more than four times limit

AFTER crashing his car off the New England Highway, a Warwick man was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit.

The 33-year-old man left the road and crashed at Nevilton near Clifton on September 28.

Senior constable Steven Gibb said it was no wonder the man had crashed his car.

"With reckless behaviour like that, we're extremely thankful the driver did not crash into any other motorists,” he said.

"The results of that could have been catastrophic.”

At the scene of the crash police say the man gave a roadside breath analysis reading .227%BAC.

Snr Const Gibb said this instance was the second serious traffic crash he had been called out to this year where alcohol was directly involved.

"Between Clifton and Leyburn Police we have now prosecuted 18 drink drivers this year compared to only 6 in the same period last year,” he said.

"The detection levels of drink drivers in the local area this year has been nothing short of disgusting, if people don't start taking some personal responsibility it's only a matter of time before someone is killed.

"If you are going to have more than a couple of drinks at a licenced premises leave your car at home and take the courtesy bus, if the bus is not operating and you don't have a designated driver then simply stay home.”