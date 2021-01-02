Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash into a pole.
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash into a pole.
News

Man critical after being freed from crash

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Jan 2021 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a crash on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency crews, including police, paramedics, critical care teams and fire and emergency arrived on scene at Pitcairn Way and Universal Street, Pacific Pines just after 5am.

It's reported the man's vehicle swerved off the road and struck a roadside pole, entrapping the man for some time before he was freed.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with major head injuries.

Originally published as Man critical after being freed from crash

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1200+ CRIMES: Warwick’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        Premium Content 1200+ CRIMES: Warwick’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        News Drugs, theft, assault, and more. These are the shocking trends of Warwick’s illegal activity and what they mean for you.

        BORN WINNER: Warwick 4yo takes epic rodeo victory

        Premium Content BORN WINNER: Warwick 4yo takes epic rodeo victory

        News How natural talent and a special connection with his horse helped this young gun...

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        News One Southern Downs man’s 2021 was off to a rocky start after this morning’s animal...

        MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        News Huge crowds flocked to the Rose City’s biggest rodeo event of 2020. Check out our...