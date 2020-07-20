Man critical after being hit by car

Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

