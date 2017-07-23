Man critical after motorbike racing incident

A man was injured in a motorbike crash at Carnell Raceway yesterday.

A MAN has been critically injured after an incident at Stanthorpe's Carnell Raceway.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter flew the man to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after his motorbike collided with a concrete barrier at Carnell Raceway during an event yesterday.

The man, in his 60s, was critically injured after his motorbike collided with a concrete barrier.

The Gold Coast resident had been taking part in a motorcycle racing event.

It's believed he was racing around the track before losing control of the bike.

He suffered serious multiple trauma injuries and was initially transported by road ambulance to Stanthorpe Hospital.

After examining the patient, doctors decided he required specialist treatment and he was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.