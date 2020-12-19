Menu
A man has been critically injured after he was reversed over by a car at a party in Logan. The driver is in hospital with facial injuries.
Crime

Man critical after car reverses over him at party

by Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 9:02 AM
A man is fighting for life after he was reversed over by a car during a party at Logan overnight.

Police confirmed a man was reportedly intoxicated while in his car and reversed over another man who was on the ground at a party on Kingston Road in Kingston at 2:20am.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with serious internal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle sustained lacerations and bruising to his face after an altercation ensued with other people at the party.

He was taken to Logan Hospital for examination but is not currently in police custody.

How the incident took place is being investigated by police.

It comes as a man fights for life after he was allegedly assaulted in Logan just after midnight last night.

Paramedics came across the man and treated him for a serious head injury on Loganlea Road in Meadowbrook at 12:14am.

He was taken in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

