Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weather, storms to put damper on huge weekend of events

        Premium Content Wet weather, storms to put damper on huge weekend of events

        News Rain and temperature forecasts hint Rose City residents will need their brollies and an extra blanket this weekend. FULL FORECAST:

        Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Premium Content Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        News Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        Premium Content Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        News SDRC under pressure to start and finish several Warwick, Stanthorpe projects within...

        Stars of The Block help Warwick owners launch new venture

        Premium Content Stars of The Block help Warwick owners launch new venture

        News The grand opening brings to fruition a dream to create a building and renovating...