Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
News

Man critical after mobile phone ‘explosion’

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Dec 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident involving mobile phones at Lutwyche in Brisbane's north.

A man was found in the car park of a multi-level unit complex in Thistle St following reports of an explosion about 11am.

It was unclear how the man was injured, however police believe he pulled apart or destroyed mobile phones and had also been inhaling drugs.

Emergency services said the man was also drunk and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man critical after mobile phone 'explosion'

More Stories

editors picks explosion mobile phone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        Premium Content Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        News A young boy has been rushed to Brisbane with serious injuries after falling into a fire last night.

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports...

        APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        Premium Content APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        News A long-awaited field for the popular hobby is coming in the new year.

        GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

        Premium Content GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

        News 40+ PHOTOS: From leis to Hawaiian shirts, the beach was on display at the 2020...