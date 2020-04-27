Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police investigating after fatal scooter and car crash

Amber Hooker
by
27th Apr 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.15AM: AN elderly Sunshine Coast man has died in hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his mobility scooter this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal crash on Mooloolah Rd, Mooloolah Valley this morning.

Police reported about 6.25am a 90-year-old man riding a mobility scooter exited a service station onto Mooloolah Rd and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police report the rider was a Moooloolah Valley man.

They said he suffered significant injuries, including to the head, and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Birtinya where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man from Mooloolah Valley, was not injured in the crash.

Police appeal to anyone who may have information on the incident or have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and a spokeswoman said no one has been charged.

Contact Policelink at police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000846425 within the online suspicious activity form.

EARLIER: AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a reported vehicle and scooter crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services report paramedics, including critical care paramedics, responded to the incident on Moolooolah Rd, Mooloolah Valley at 6.28am.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient is believed to be in his 90s and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

They could not confirm what type of scooter he was riding.

The Queensland Police Service also responded.

More Stories

crash mooloolah valley qas scooter crash sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIVE OF ANXIETY: Apiarists predict honey shortage

        premium_icon HIVE OF ANXIETY: Apiarists predict honey shortage

        Rural Panic-buying has created a competitive market but many local producers are still resorting to new tactics to stay alive.

        Cattle vaccine gets government booster shot

        premium_icon Cattle vaccine gets government booster shot

        Rural Southern Downs feedlots need the jab to protect cattle against a deadly lung...

        BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        News The news comes after a closed council meeting this morning.

        Young poultry breeder overwhelmed by virus demand

        premium_icon Young poultry breeder overwhelmed by virus demand

        News A passionate poultry breeder has hit the jackpot during the COVID-19 pandemic, as...