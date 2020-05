A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a workplace incident near Gympie.

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a workplace incident near Gympie.

A MAN is in a critical condition after a workplace incident near Gympie.

The incident happened at an East Deep Creek business just after 7 o'clock on Wednesday night.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital.

Police said the incident was considered non-suspicious.

Originally published as Man critical after workplace incident