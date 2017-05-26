Man cut from ute at Stanthorpe

TRAPPED: Emergency services free an injured man from his ute after a collision at Stanthorpe.

A 76-YEAR-OLD Nundubbemere man was flown to Brisbane with life-threatening injuries this afternoon after he was involved in a two-car collision on Britannia St, Stanthorpe.

Police said early investigations indicated a ute driving down Folkstone St failed to give way at the intersection and was T-boned by a second ute.

Emergency services responded to a 10.50am call of a man being trapped inside his vehicle.

Firecom said hydraulic gear was used to free him.

He sustained leg, facial and chest injuries and was initially taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

LifeFlight later transferred the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in critical condition.

The driver of the second ute, a 79-year-old man, was unhurt.