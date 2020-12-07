Menu
Man dead after being hit by 4WD

by Nathan Edwards and Kara Sonter
7th Dec 2020 3:09 PM
A 79-year-old man has died following a car and pedestrian accident on Bribie Island.

Emergency crews were called to Eucalypt St, Bellara, just after 11am Monday.

The man reportedly sustained serious arm, leg, head and chest injuries after the initial collision.

Police say the man was attempting to cross the road when struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Early investigations suggest his vision was obstructed by a parked car.

He was given first aid but died at the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Man dead after being hit by 4WD

